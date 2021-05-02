Recreational green space proposal for Maghera

Plans to further develop outdoor recreation in Maghera have taken a step closer to becoming a reality following a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee.

Members of the committee were advised Council purchased roughly 37 acres of land between the Mullagh Road and Tobermore Road for economic development and regeneration purposes in January of this year.

A significant portion of this land is for the provision of recreational green space and officers have recommended the creation of a master plan to provide for outline concept development proposals.