40 new jobs as auction house comes to Ballymena

THE UK’s largest online auction house John Pye Auctions is set to expand into Northern Ireland, with the acquisition of a new 3.5-acre site outside of Ballymena that will make it the biggest commercial auction house in the country.

The new site in County Antrim will create 40 local jobs and increase the auction house’s network to more than 800,000 sq. ft of sale room space, with the family-run firm offering a wide range of consumer products and liquidation stock from leading UK retailers, such as John Lewis, DFS and Halfords.

Last year the company held more than 1,300 online auctions, selling more than one million lots with customers being able to make savings of up to 80 percent on retail prices.

Adam Pye, managing director of John Pye Auctions, said: “We are delighted to be opening in Northern Ireland, offering the country a new type of auction with the same great volume and variety – all under one roof - as we provide across our wider UK network.

“The kind warm welcome we have received is a great testament to the local community. We are looking forward to not only offering weekly value offerings through our auctions, creating employment and opportunities in the area, but also supporting community efforts.

“We are a family business with strong roots and a proud history of championing the local communities our sites are based in.”

Mike Le Grys, John Pye Ballymena site manager, added: “We’re delighted to be opening up in Northern Ireland as we’re not only meeting the demand from buyers but also supporting our clients post-Brexit with EU import and export rules.

“Much of our stock is sourced from seasonal clearances, store closures, failed deliveries and customer returns. We also work on many high-profile administrations and bankruptcies, having recently being appointed by the liquidators for BrightHouse Stores. We are looking forward to welcoming more savvy savers to our auctions.”

As well as offering retail clearance stock through auction, John Pye also holds property and luxury assets online auctions, having sold everything from watches and jewellery to seized vehicles, boats and planes.

The firm has been voted the UK’s ‘Asset Valuer and Auctioneers of the Year’ in the UK Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency Awards, five times running over the last six years.

To find out more about John Pye Auctions and the comprehensive services it offers please visit: www.johnpye.co.uk or join the conversation on Twitter @John_Pye.