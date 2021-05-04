Competition Competition

Peter Bayne

Peter Bayne

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

To be in with a chance to win a signed copy of The 4 Of Us new single, 'Waiting Game' all you need to do is answer this question.

Can you name the title of the lastest album by The 4 Of Us ?

Prizes. Limited Edition Red Vinyl signed copy of that album plus some exclusive merchandise.

Log on to www.newrydemocrat.com to win.

Winner to be announced on this coming Thursday's Facebook and Youtube show on May 6.

The link to the video single 'The Waiting Game'.

https://youtu.be/zWMGQS0hh0c

