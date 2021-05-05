Enthusiast hopes Omagh's rich railway heritage will be reinvigorated

AN enthusiast whose great grandfather worked with the GNR is calling on Omagh to keep its rich railway heritage alive.

Paddy Hunter's great grandfather William was a porter and carter with the Great Northern Railway. He transferred coke coal between the Market Yard and Dromore Road stations via horse and cart, while William's brother Charles was an engine driver who lived in Belfast. The railway runs deep in the family history, like it does with many Omagh families.

On Sunday, February 14, 1965, the railway line was closed between Portadown and Londonderry, bringing to an end 118 years of railway travel in Tyrone.

"Nowadays, people don't even realise there was a railway in the town, said Paddy, who is a member of Omagh Heritage Group.

"That's why the Heritage Group was created. We should celebrate the fact that railways were in this town.

"When you look at the junction at Homebase, you wouldn't realise it was the longest platform in Ireland."

The group's aim is to see Omagh’s rich railway heritage reinvigorated in the town and district. The group comprises of local enthusiasts, whose ultimate view is to bring railway connections to the Omagh town area.

"The railway has a certain romance about it, and Omagh is steeped in history. I go to other areas such as Cullaville in Co Armagh, and there are artefacts clearly on display. They have celebrated their heritage. We should be looking at doing something similar in Omagh.

"Omagh's railway heritage is probably stronger than a lot of other things we've ever had in the town.

"Even when it closed in 1965, we had one of the busiest lines in the country," continued Paddy.

"There were about 40 carts on a train - that's the equivalent of 40 lorries on a road, that's the reality of this. There was no sense in closing it."

The railway line is "sorely missed" in the area, said Paddy.

"Just look at the number of people who use public transport. The students, those in the tourism trade. I talked to someone from Glasgow recently and he used to come to Donegal every year, and he used the line through Omagh. They got the boat to Belfast before getting the train to Omagh, and he has great memories of coming through our town as a child. He is in his eighties, but he has vivid memories.

"We need the investment in this area, there's no getting away from that. If you look at a map of this area of years ago and you'll see a large number of railway lines into the west. Now look and you'll see the whole northwest corner - with the exception of Derry - and there's nothing.

"That's a lack of investment from both governments.

"If you think of the number of students who travel to Coleraine every week by car from Omagh, it's a lot."

It has been announced a major review of the railway network throughout Ireland will take place, which has been welcomed by various local representatives.

"If there was a railway here, you could link the world to Omagh," concluded Paddy.