Improvements to save lives on A1 must be a priority

SINN Fein MLA Liz Kimmins has called for safety improvements on the A1 to be delivered as a matter of priority.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“This week at the Infrastructure Committee, department officials gave a briefing on the crucial safety improvements required on the A1, one of the most dangerous roads on this island.

“The scheme includes the closure of over 100 gaps in the central reservation and construction of grade separated junctions on the road.

“Officials have indicated that, with 18 months of procurement and three years of construction, it could take approximately five years following a commitment to proceed with the scheme, for the upgrade to be fully delivered.

“For many, this time frame will feel like a long time for the delivery of road safety improvements required to save lives.

“I welcome the progress made to date on this scheme but will continue to press for no unnecessary delays and for the absolute prioritisation of this crucially important scheme."