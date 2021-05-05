Lisdergan Butchery gets taste buds tingling!

TASTE buds will be tingling as award-winning Tyrone butchers’ Lisdergan prepare to bring new food experiences to customers of Eatwells in Campsie, Omagh.

Building on the success of what was already a popular butchers run for many years by Joe and Valerie McMahon, Lisdergan aims to create a “food hall” experience with their own well-known product range.

Lisdergan Butchery is famous for its strict “farm to fork” approach and only source beef from local farms less than 15 miles from their shops.

They work closely with farmer’s to ensure cattle are reared on a flax diet and use a unique aging process which together helps produce a more tender, richer flavour.

The quality of their products is not only enjoyed by customers of their Eurospar shop in Fintona but also some of the finest restaurants in Northern Ireland.

The company’s popular original recipe Eatwells pies will continue at their new shop where they will be complimented by the wider Lisdergan range.

Owners Johnny Kirkland and Ian McKernaghan are excited at the prospect of bringing their award-winning products to Campsie.

World Champion butcher Ian McKernaghan commented: “The first few weeks have been tremendous and we couldn’t be happier with the feedback from customers.

“We are very excited to expand the range of food available and bring some exciting new developments over the coming months’.

Business partner Johnny Kirkland added: “We are so pleased to have this opportunity to grow the business and we look forward to working with the loyal customer base Joe and Valerie have built up.”

As more people become aware of where their food comes from, the appetite for produce that has been prepared as nature intended fits perfectly with Lisdergan’s mission statement.