Man struck with baseball bat in Balymena house invasion

Detectives in Ballymena area appealing for witnesses and information in relation to an aggravated burglary which took place yesterday (Tuesday 4th May) evening.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “A report was received that at approximately 6pm, two men forced their way into a house at Princes Street in the town and assaulted the male occupant.

“It was reported that one of the men punched the occupant in the face, and the second man struck him on the body with a silver coloured baseball bat. The occupant received medical attention for his injuries but fortunately did not have to be taken to hospital.

“Damage was also caused to a TV during the incident.

“One of the men is described as being approximately 6 ft 1” to 6 ft 2” tall, around 30 years of age, of stocky build and clean shaven. He was dressed in a dark coloured baseball cap and an Adidas tracksuit.

“The second male is described as being approximately 5 ft 7” to 5 ft 8 “ tall, around 18 or 19 years of age, and of slim build. He had dirty fair hair which appeared to be shaved at the sides and back, and was dressed in a dark red zipped hoody and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“Both men were reported to speak with local accents.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1834 of 04/05/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org