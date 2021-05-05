Rathfriland man accused of 'baiting badgers' is jailed

"AN APPALLING act of cruelty" has led to a Rathfriland man being handed a jail sentence as a judge said his actions were "something from the Middle Ages".

Paul Michael Reavey, 53, of Lisnaree Road, near Shinn, was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a Patterdale Terrier.

The judge said what transpired on the day of the offence was "something which shouldn't be happening but it does when people like you are baiting badgers".

The case had been going to contest at Newry Magistrates' Court but after Reavey indicated he would plead guilty to causing the unnecessary suffering, a second charge of damaging or destroying a shelter of a wild animal, namely a badger's sett, was withdrawn by the prosecution.

The judge sentenced Reavey to four months in prison and fined him £750, also disqualifying him from keeping an animal for the next 10 years.

Reavey's defence then immediately lodged an appeal against the sentence and he was released on bail of £500 until an appeal hearing could be held.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.