Ahoghill woman behind Inner Wheel 'virtual silent auction'

Ahoghill woman Patricia Perry, The Chairman of Inner Wheel District 16, local has organised a Virtual Silent Auction in order to raise funds for Special Olympics Ireland, her chosen charity for her year in office.

The auction will also raise funds for Inner Wheel charities.

There are 25 items available on which bids can be placed, with the opportunity to obtain some very unique items.

Patricia has paid tribute to all those organisations and individuals who have provided items for the auction as well as the Prize Draw which will be held as a Thank You to everyone who places a bid, whether successful or not.

The auction is open until Friday 14 May and Patricia hopes that there will be a high level of interest which will allow Inner Wheel to make a real difference for a range of local charities as well as for Special Olympics

Inner Wheel Virtual Silent Auction

Unique opportunity to bid for over 25 amazing items

Inner Wheel has launched its Virtual Silent Auction in support of Special Olympics Ireland and Local Inner Wheel Charities.

Click on the link below to see the full range of fantastic items.

https://1drv.ms/b/s!AhsotxI-v8Yega98C9CHv-h1-MXMZA