Fenaghy Road surface scheme ready to start

A £203,000 resurfacing scheme for Fenaghy Road, Cullybackey will commence on Monday 10 May 2021.

The scheme extends from Main Street Cullybackey for approximately 1.4 kilometres to Galgorm Spa and Resort and is expected to be completed by Friday 4 June 2021.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure on Fenaghy Road, Monday to Friday from 7.00am to 6.00pm for the duration of the works and also on Sunday 23 May. During these times a diversion will be in operation via Sand Road/Woodtown Road/Ballymena Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com

Minister Mallon said:“This significant investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network. This will benefit all who use it including businesses and residents in the area. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”