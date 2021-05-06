Man arrested on Broughshane explosion charge

A 54-year-old man has today (6 May) been arrested by detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with officers from Police Scotland.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause explosion with intent to endanger life or property.

Detective Inspector McCoy, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “The arrest is in connection with a police investigation into a security alert in the Rocavan Meadown area of Broughshane on 15 June 2020, when a viable device was found close to a residential property.

“This is an example of how police investigations are advanced through working in collaboration with police partners.

“The man remains in custody at this time.”