Seth raises £1340 for great cause

A Ballymena teenager has raised more than £1300 for Macmillan Cancer Support after completing a half marathon at the weekend.

Seth Park ( 13) is a Year 9 pupil at Ballymena Academy and is keen on rugby, football, golf and hockey.

During lockdown he decided to keep himself fit by training for the Belfast half marathon. For 10 weeks Seth was pounding the roads to build his fitness and all that hard training paid dividends at the weekend when he completed his run.

He originally set out to raise £131 (basically a pound for each mile) but his efforts save seen him race past that target with the current total sitting at at £1340!

You can help raise money for this great cause by donating directly to the fundraising page www.justgiving.com/Seth-Park.

JustGiving sends your donation straight to Macmillan Cancer Support and automatically reclaims Gift Aid if you are a UK taxpayer, so your donation is worth even more.