Two men assaulted in Crossmaglen

DETECTIVES are investigating a report of an assault on two men in Crossmaglen at the weekend are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police received a report at around 12:10am on Sunday (2nd May) that two men, aged in their twenties and fifties, had been assaulted in the village approximately 10 minutes earlier in the Dundalk Road area.

It was reported that up to five males, who had got out of two vehicles that stopped on the Dundalk Road, were involved in the assault which left both victims with injuries that required hospital treatment. The victim aged in his twenties remains in hospital at this time.

A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent, and he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Slevin said: "Our investigation into this vicious assault continues, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Dundalk Road area at around midnight and who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or anything unusual, to call our detectives. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 33 of 02/05/2021.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/