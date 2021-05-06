Aughnacloy Charity Shop presents cheques & says thanks after closure

Above: A group of volunteers from the Aughnacloy Charity Shop present a cheque for £5,000 to Teresa Sloan, left, Queen’s University Belfast head of health fundraising, and a cheque for £5,014.60 to Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance NI area fundraising manager. The volunteers are Lorna Lewis, Muriel Alexander, Joan Allen, Rosaleen Gilmour, Betty Stinson, Esther Marshall, Margaret Stewart and Marjory Mulligan, right. Missing from the photograph are Margaret Jardine and Jean Wright. AN181821

A charity in Aughnacloy which has been operating successfully for many years has expressed its thanks after closing up shop and has presented more than £10,000 to two well known and very worthy causes.

Marjory Mulligan of Aughnacloy Charity Shop presented cheques to Queen's University's Research Department into arthritis and Air Ambulance NI on Friday last in the town.

After making the presentations, Marjory told the Courier: "It is with a heavy heart we all said, 'good bye', to the charity shop in Aughnacloy.”



Read the full story in this week's Courier.

Get this week's digital copy by clicking on this link