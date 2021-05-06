Mayor presents civic gift to Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club

Nevin Smith, Chairman of Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club, receives a framed Coat of Arms from Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding and the Mayoress Mrs

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has presented Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club with a special civic gift in recognition of its Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The club received the prestigious honour for its efforts in the local community spanning over the past 25 years.

* Full story - Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.

