Shoppers have returned to the streets of Mid-Ulster in full force after non-essential retail was allowed to reopen in Northern Ireland on Friday last.

They are fully operational for the first time since Christmas.

Local businesses across Mid-Ulster were thriving as shoppers showed their support for local businesses and outdoor hospitality also began to trade again. Both licensed and unlicensed premises in Northern Ireland can now serve customers in outdoor settings in groups of six from no more than two householders.

It means publicans and restauranteurs who have outdoor space can resume operating.

Curfews on takeaways and off-licences across Northern Ireland have also been removed, and gyms and swimming pools can reopen for individual activities.

Close contact businesses on the high street, like hairdressers and salons, were allowed to reopen.

More restrictions are set to be lifted on May 24, although these are subject to review.

Enjoying an outdoor pint following the easing of restrictions.

