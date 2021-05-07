A 'mindless sectarian crime' against GAA club

A SECTARIAN grafitti attack on the GAA Centre of Excellence at Dunsilly in Antrim has been condemned.

‘FTP’ was scrawled on entrance signs at the facility overnight on Sunday - as the centenary of Northern Ireland is marked across the region.

Sinn Fein Declan Kearney said: “This was a mindless sectarian attack upon the County Antrim GAA Centre of Excellence at Dunsilly.

“Antrim GAA plays a proud role promoting inclusion and good community relations.

“By contrast, those responsible for this attack are sectarian bigots with nothing to offer society.

“A zero tolerance attitude is required towards the cancer of sectarianism in our community.

“This overnight attack should be treated by the PSNI as a hate crime.

“I have already registered my deep concerns with senior PSNI management about this incident, and asked for a briefing on the progress of police investigations.”