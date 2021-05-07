Borough's back in business!

THE shutters went up, in some cases for the first time in months, as many local traders eased out of lockdown this week - and there was a palpable sense of relief as the customers flocked back.

As expected, there was a steady stream of thirsty visitors to the Top of the Town beer garden - but traders elsewhere also reported healthy trade.

There were long queues outside some big stores at The Junction, but after being denied the shopping experience for so long, customers did not seem to mind.

Hair dressers were busy too, as were florists, fashion outlets and cafes. It wasn’t quite normal just yet, but it was certainly a step in the right direction.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Jim Montgomery said he was thrilled that the re-opening had gone so well, saying it augered well for ‘brighter days to come’.

He was on the ground last weekend, and said there was a ‘great buzz around our town centres’.

Also present, and acting as a point of contact for both customers and retailer, the Council’s Town Centre Ambassadors were on hand to offer support and advice.

“It is great to see the buzz around our town centres again,” said Councillor Montgomery.

“I am delighted our residents can now return to our beautiful towns for some retail therapy, but most importantly, I am delighted for our local businesses who can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them all on their reopening and wish them well for the upcoming months ahead.

“If you are a resident in the Borough, please show your support for these businesses who have had a tough time and shop local.”

For the latest updates and offers from local businesses, follow @ANBackinBusiness on Instagram.

*More pictures from the grand re-opening on pages 26 and 27.