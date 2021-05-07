Kim makes a splash in the arts world

A LOCAL artist is making waves in the art world after selling paintings to the Northern Ireland Civil Service and being commissioned to paint a mural in a seaside town.

Former Antrim Grammar School teacher Kim Montgomery is the daughter of Heather Montgomery, president of the Antrim branch of the Rotary Club, who is originally from between Doagh and Ballyclare.

Kim is one of eight new members of the Ulster Society of Women Artists for 2021 and is included in their new exhibition.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council also recently commissioned her to paint for Larne town, including an amazing mural with a viking theme.

Kim studied Post Graduate Fine Art (Drawing) at Wimbledon College of Art (University of the Arts London); BA Hons Fine and Applied Arts at UU Belfast and École Nationale Supérieure D’arts Cergy, Paris.

She is a qualified Art and Design and SEN teacher and established ‘Art of this World’ art workshop service in 2014.

A multi disciplinary visual artist, she works across drawing, painting, collage, printmaking and sculpture.

Kim’s work is about biography, memory and aspiration, and belongs to several public collections including the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Ulster University and CCEA (Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment).

She has exhibited in solo and group shows across Ireland and the UK.

Her painting ‘Christmas Eve’ (pictured below) was purchased by Department of Finance for Civil Service NI permanent art collection, selected by Arts Council of Northern Ireland

“‘Christmas Eve’ is about the anticipation and excitement in preparing for Christmas to come and relational harmony.” she said.

“I wanted to preserve a moment in my life which otherwise could have been left unseen in a digital photo library. I work from personal photos and from life.

“Painting allows me to take the moment in linear time and suspend it. I am interested in the magic of the domestic.

“The subjects are my husband and daughter wrapping and writing messages on presents.

“The backdrop view from my window is the Irish Sea.

“The natural beauty of Northern Ireland is worth recording.

“Painting allows me to preserve sacred memories from my personal biography.

“Through painting I hope to leave behind what was sacred to me during my lifetime.”

Earlier this year, Kim received £1,200 as part of part of the Arts Council’s Individuals Emergency Resilience Programme (IERP).

Kim established her Art of this World fine art workshops service in 2014 and now offers her skills online.

The service caters for all ages and abilities, specialising in drawing, painting, collage and sculpture.

Kim’s clients include schools and community groups.

She used some of her funding award towards prizes for a children’s ‘Home’ art competition she ran through her ‘Art of this World’ fine art workshop service.

“I was delighted to receive the £1,200 I had requested.” she said.

“I have used this towards learning new technical skills towards building Art of this World’s online presence, covering essential business running costs and materials, offering opportunities for young artists including, running a children’s art competition and online workshop.

“I have had to learn how to adapt and exist as a workshop service in a virtual way as Covid-19 has impacted on the physical existence of what I do.

“Making art never stops for me anyway, it is something I do for fun so to be able to carry out art-based work is a privilege.”

She added: “I sold my first painting at A Level to CCEA and exhibited this in the first ‘True Colours’ exhibition in 2000 run by CCEA.

“I studied BA Honours at Ulster University and Postgraduate Fine Art Drawing at Wimbledon College of Art (University of the Arts London). My work is published and exhibited in solo and group exhibitions across the UK and Ireland.

“I qualified as an Art and Design and Special Educational Needs teacher in 2005 at Ulster University, Coleraine and have since taught across mainstream primary and post-primary schools and schools for children with severe learning difficulties, and as a further education lecturer.

“Pre-Covid I travelled to clients’ premises, however, physical art facilitation became an impossibility with Covid-19 restrictions in place with building closures imposed.

“Although it’s been interesting developing new virtual ways of navigating my workshop service, I look forward to a time when art can be made in the same room as my clients again.

“I would like to thank the Arts Council NI and Department for Communities for their generous support.”

For further information about Kim’s workshops and exhibitions, check out www.kimmontgomery.co.uk