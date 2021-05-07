'Mother of God!' Antrim actress steals scene in Line of Duty finale

AN Antrim actress - and a period property on the outskirts of the town - have set social media ablaze after stealing the final scenes of smash hit BBC drama Line of Duty on Sunday night.

The final episode of the sixth series was watched by an average of 12.8 million viewers - commanding 56.2% of the UK’s TV audience.

The BBC said it was the most watched episode of any drama since modern records began in 2002.

Annie McCarroll (30) from Moylena Grove appeared as the new love interest of ‘bent copper’ Jo Davidson, played by Kelly McDonald, outside a picturesque stone cottage, which is located near Dunadry - and a Golden Retriever!

The scene, which Annie said took around six hours to film, sparked a wave of commentary, with Daily Telegraph journalist Michael Hogan saying: “Aww, Jo Davidson gets a happy ending too - nice country cottage, photogenic dog and a girlfriend who looks a bit like Demelza from Poldark/Amy Pond from Doctor Who.”

Comedian Rosie Jones even called for a spin-off, adding: “Patiently waiting for the wholesome Jo Davidson spin-off where she and her girlfriend walk their dog in the woods, make furniture and go shopping for Dr. Martens.”

Annie, a past pupil of St Comgall’s Primary and St Benedict’s in Randalstown, was top of her GCSE drama class and even sang for former Irish president Mary McAleese.

She won a scholarship with Stagecoach, completed a BTEC in performing arts and has studied at Liverpool Theatre School, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London - alma mater of Dame Judi Dench - and the Performance Preparation Academy, where she was mentored by industry legend Gerry Tebbutt of the Guildford School of Acting.

She has starred in a number of local stage productions and short films and has worked extensively with Extras NI.

Annie was hand-picked by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio after he spotted her in his recent James Nesbitt vehicle Bloodlands.

With leading lady Susan Lynch calling in sick on a crucial filming day, Annie, who played a lower ranking detective, stood in during an intense police interview scene starring another veteran Irish actor, Lorcan Cranitch.

“Jed spotted me in Bloodlands and was impressed with how I was able to help out with the scene - when you see Lorcan Cranitch acting aggressively, it was actually towards me and not Susan Lynch!” said Annie.

“I read the script and her scenes were later edited in.

“Working on Line of Duty was amazing and I hope it leads onto bigger things.

“Kelly was lovely to work with, she is very quiet and polite and she admired my hair!”

Annie, who also works as a dance and drama coach, admits her main love is musical theatre and dreams of performing on the West End. She is also now on the lookout for a TV agent.