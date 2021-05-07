Newtownstewart man who lost daughter to suicide to host fundraiser

A NEWTOWNSTEWART man who lost his daughter to suicide a number of years ago has organised a fundraising draw in a bid to raise money for the Suicide Awareness Support Group.

It will be five years on July 30 when Norman Donnell lost his daughter Christina Mary McKinney.

She was just 22-years-old and a mother of two. Her organs were donated which provided some comfort to the family.

Her father said her death left a lot of questions unanswered.

"She was a good child, with a good job in the Belfast City Hospital. She was very clever from such a young age. She was strong and hard-working.

"She was the last person I ever thought would have done this. I miss her so much every day. It broke my heart.

"Her wee girl Facetimes me and she talks the same way as her mummy.

"You could never find the words to explain to her children what happened or why it happened. We don't have the answers - and there won't be any."

If Norman can help even one family through his fundraiser, he will be satisfied.

"If Christine had spoken about her problems she'd have been living today," he added.

"The charity rallied around us when it happened. They couldn't have done anything more for us."

Suicide Awareness Support Group delivers bereavement support to those bereaved by suicide and organise a bridging support structure for those recently bereaved. To provide intervention services for those at risk of suicide and they endeavour to raise the issue of suicide prevention to ultimately help reduce the suicide rate.

It's a charity that badly needs support, says Norman.

"And if this fundraiser was for someone else, Christine would be the first one to help," he added.

If you are interested in entering the fundraising draw, call 07543242055. You can also get tickets from the Donnell and Ellis office in Omagh or by using PayPal - normandonnell24@gmail.com. Tickets cost £30.

The first prize is a Massey Ferguson 35x tractor and second prize is a Quadzilla Quad.

The draw will take place in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, and the date of draw will be announced on Facebook.