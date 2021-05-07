Walkers to share the sunrise for annual 'Darkness Into Light' event

THERE is just days to go until 2021’s Darkness Into Light (DIL) sunrise event, due to take place on Saturday, May 8.

Individuals and organisations across the Strabane district and beyond are getting ready to share One Sunrise Together, with organisers Pieta urging people to sign up and get involved in any way they can – walking, running, swimming, hiking, biking, or simply sharing their sunrise - in their own family bubbles.

These activities, carried out within COVID-19 guidelines, will help shine a light on suicide and self-harm, raising vital funds for the suicide prevention and bereavement services provided by 17 partner charities in Northern Ireland as well as Pieta, the founding charity of DIL.

For the second year in a row, the event will happen in Strabane without the large groups of local people gathering to walk in aid of Pieta House, which has a centre in Letterkenny and locally for The Koram Centre.

Throughout April, DIL ambassadors from a range of areas have helped drive people’s preparation, while also encouraging sign-ups at darknessintolight.com.

Locally, the Strabane DIL committee say they have been overwhelmed by the response to this year's event with the number of registrations exceeding expectations and local businesses also coming on board to offer their support.

Darkness Into Light, which has become a global movement of comfort, solidarity and hope for all those affected by suicide and self-harm, is supported by Electric Ireland.

Speaking on this movement of hope, Elaine Austin, Pieta CEO said: “Darkness Into Light is crucial in delivering the funds needed to support this level of service.

"We have a great partnership with Electric Ireland and the company have been unwavering in their support over the years.

"We are grateful too for our Darkness into Light committees who galvanise support for the event across the country year after year.

“It is important for all of us to hold on to hope and Darkness Into Light gives us the opportunity to come together under this one common purpose, to remember our loved ones and to help those struggling at this time, and I do hope you will all join us on May 8.”

Electric Ireland has sponsored Darkness into Light since 2013. Over that time the event has grown globally to become a vast movement with the common goal of helping those in our communities affected by suicide to look forward with hope.

