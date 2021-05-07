Mid-Ulster residents to get more green-fingered in the garden.

Mid-Ulster residents to get more green-fingered in the garden.

Sandra Martin and Pete Murray, of Tamnamore Community Development Association, with Amy Hall, Good Relations Officer Housing Executive.

FUNDING from the Housing Executive has encouraged some Mid-Ulster residents to get more green-fingered in the garden.
Allocating £1,300.14 to Tamnamore Community Development Association, the Housing Executive awarded the funds through its Community Grant Scheme.
Tamnamore Community Development Association used these funds to encourage local tenants and residents to take pride in their gardens and community, with displays of vegetables and flowers.
They are also hoping to create a green group for garden enthusiasts, which will allow local residents to come together and share their knowledge of green spaces and gardens.

Full story in this week's Courier

Digital version available clicking this link

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130