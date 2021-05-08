Fivemiletown men raise £4,000 for charity in gruelling challenge

FOUR brave and inspirational local men with close links to Fivemiletown Football Club took on a popular gruelling challenge with a twist over the weekend, raising over £4,000 for three charities.

David Goggins' '4x4x48' test - where a participant runs four miles every four hours for 48 hours - has caught the imagination of athletes all over the world, but Chris McDowell, Ian Davis, Kevin Daly and David Fulton somehow made the challenge even tougher.

Raising money for Autism NI, the Oisin McGrath Foundation and the Cancer Fund for Children charities, the men decided to run four miles every two hours for 24 hours.

They started at 10am on Saturday and ran through the night, eventually finishing at 8am on Sunday.

Speaking to the Tyrone Constitution, Chris - who manages the local football team - explained how tough he found the experience.

"I hurt my calf about the seventh run in - at about 1am on Sunday - and it never recovered," he said.

"It's blown up like a balloon now.

"We were fighting the mental demons, especially around 2am. I've done some challenging things in my life, but that was definitely the hardest. Not just the physical side of things, but it was the mental side of it too. Nothing really could describe it."

However, Chris said all of the pain and mental torture was worth it considering they raised such a fantastic amount of money for charity.

"That's what it's all about at the end of the day," added Chris.

It was with the beneficiaries in mind that kept the group going - as well as the large number of supporters who joined in with the run.

"A lot of people came running through the night with us," Chris explained.

"It was fantastic, and that really motivated us. We had our own wee team to keep us going, and my own family was sending me text messages."

He added: "Thank you to everyone who sponsored us supplies including Simply Clean Meals NI, McDowell's Todays Extra Clabby and Fivemiletown, Clive Vance Fruit & Veg and David Gilfillan

"A massive thank you to Helen and Ian Davis and family for their hospitality

"Also to everyone who joined us during the runs in Clabby and Fivemiletown, and especially the Knocks Running Club for their support during the night runs."