St Joseph’s Grammar, Donaghmore celebrating 10 years of Irish Medium Education

St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore is celebrating 10 years of Irish Medium Education.

In September 2020, Sruth na Gaeilge, Scoil Iósaef, officially celebrated its tenth anniversary.

"It is with utmost happiness and pride that we have reached this milestone of ten years of nurturing confident, independent, self-motivated learners in our community, through the medium of Irish. In the midst of the current pandemic, we have not yet been able to come together formally, to celebrate the occasion but it would be remiss not to share this wonderful news with the local community. Awarded 'Best IME school for spoken Irish' in both 2018 and 2019, Sruth na Gaeilge has grown from our first intake of 15 and now has over 185 students, with our first ever cohort having completed their A Levels in June 2017.



