Funding boost for Newry Neighbourhood Renewal Area

NEWRY Neighbourhood Renewal Area is to benefit from a funding boost of more than £200,000, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced.

The Department for Communities’ funding will be used to extend Carnagat Community House in Newry, which is a hub for the local community.

Commenting on the investment of £234,000 from the Department’s Neighbourhood Renewal Investment Fund, Minister Hargey said:

“Carnagat Community Association has gone from strength to strength over recent years and has developed a suite of programmes and initiatives for both young and old that requires additional space. I’m delighted to announce this much needed funding for an extension to the current community house.

“Today marks an important step towards providing extra space to deliver programmes in an inclusive, safe and modern environment. The work here represents partnership working and a lot of effort by the local community, the Newry Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership and our delivery partners in the Housing Executive.”

The contracted works, which will be overseen by the Housing Executive, are expected to get underway later this year – with the new facilities available by the end of March 2022.

Liam Gunn, Housing Executive District Manager said: “The Housing Executive has a long-standing and positive working relationship with the community group and we have no doubt that the completion of the extension to the Community House will be of great benefit to local residents.”

The investment has been welcomed by the local community association. Adrian Moore, Chairperson of Carnagat Community Association added: “Carnagat Community Association are absolutely delighted with this fantastic news. This funding will enable the Housing Executive to build a new extension to the community house and so increase our capacity to engage with and further support our community going forward. It will enable us to continue and expand our work within the local community and help us to change lives for the better.

“We would like to thank the Minister, Deirdre Hargey and her Department for their continued support and we also want to pay tribute to the Newry Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership and the Housing Executive for their commitment to this project and this confirms our belief that the best is yet to come.”