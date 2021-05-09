Search for new NRC principal and CEO 'to begin shortly'

Northern Regional College has announced that its Principal & Chief Executive, Professor Terri Scott, will be leaving the College at the end of this academic year to take up a new role as Pro Vice-Chancellor at Ulster University.

Since joining the College in 2014, Professor Scott has led the College through major transformational changes to deliver improvements, spearheading an ambitious strategy to consolidate the College’s provision across four campuses.

As part of a £84 million Department for the Economy funded capital building programme, new state of the art campuses are being built in both Coleraine and Ballymena.

Paying tribute to Professor Scott, Barney McGahan, Chair of the College’s Governing Body, said her visionary and dynamic leadership always put students front and centre: “Terri is a very talented and committed individual and her leaving will be a big loss to the College as her progressive leadership has been instrumental in the continued success of Northern Regional College.

“She has worked in close partnership with colleagues and together they have embraced change and achieved tremendous success.

“I would like to offer Terri my sincere congratulations and on behalf of the College community, I wish her the very best as she moves into her new role at Ulster University as Pro Vice-Chancellor,” he said.

With an academic career spanning more than 25 years, Professor Scott has previously held senior leadership roles at Invest NI, Sligo Institute of Technology, Dublin City University, as well as Ulster University.

In making the announcement to staff this week, Professor Scott paid tribute to her colleagues, both past and present, for embracing innovation, technology and change, and for always putting students first.

A recruitment process to appoint her successor will get underway shortly.