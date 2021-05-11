£230,000 play park for Grange is considered by council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have agreed a Business Case for a new £230,000 play and kick-about area for a rural hamlet outside Ballymena.

The proposed development at The Grange would feature a range of dynamic play equipment and allow for children in the community to enjoy physical activity outdoors in a safe and inclusive environment.

Following approval of the Business Case, a tender exercise for the project will commence in due course, councillors were told at this month’s Full Council meeting, which took place last night.

Welcoming the progress in the new facility, Alderman William McNeilly, said: “I was delighted to propose that Council accept the Business Case for this much-needed development in the Grange area of Ballymena.

OUTDOOR EXERCISE

“The importance of play and outdoor exercise to the health and wellbeing of children and young people has never been more important and this new facility, when it is completed, will be an excellent addition to the area.”

Councillor Brian Collins, who seconded the proposal, added: “Good quality play experiences have been shown to have a positive impact in all aspects of a child’s life and their personal development, so it is very welcome to see Council commit to investing in this proposed new facility.

“I look forward to seeing how this project progresses and to the long-term benefits it will bring to the local community.”

Bannside representative, Ald. Stewart McDonald also commended the plans.

Posting a graphic of the proposals, he commented: “Finally, light at the end of the tunnel.”