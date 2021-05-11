New collection of work 'Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion'

‘Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion’ is a new collection of original wool paintings by Caóilfíonn Murphy O’Hanlon of Cushla Of Gullion.

Caóilfíonn lives with her family in her Great Grandparents homestead high on the slopes of Slieve Gullion, Co. Armagh.

This new collection is a celebration of the beautiful hills and lonans located outside her front door.

The word Cushla or cuisle translates as a term of endearment or as ‘heartbeat’ or ‘pulse’, signifying her connection to the land.

As well as working in her home studio, Caóilfíonn creates her art in Bridge Street Studios in Dundalk, alongside seven other dynamic art, design and craftspeople. Her work merges traditional with contemporary skills, displaying a wonderful mix of colour and texture from a palette of silks, wool and recycled materials.

‘Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion’ is a celebration of the coming of the light, to welcome brighter days ahead and the transition of Spring gently easing into Summer. Meadows, flowers and landscapes of Caóilfíonn’s beloved Slieve Gullion are evident throughout the collection.

Each piece is a reflection of being close to home, an extraordinary sense of place, and appreciation of the beauty and importance of simple pleasures.

Her refuge from the fear and uncertainty of a world in turmoil, was the constant solace provided by the beauty of her surroundings, her immediate environment and nature.

The ‘Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion’ Collection will be available to purchase from May 1st 2021, on www.cushlaofgullion.com

“I have found the medium of wool brings me a direct connection to the landscape at my door”, commented Caóilfíonn.

“I feel the strong pull of my ancestors deeply; in the spring of the heather under my feet, in the wind on my face, in the cool earth in my hands. Never before have I been so grateful to belong to this place and these people.”

Caóilfíonn also creates bespoke textile art commissions, and loves nothing more than working closely with clients on individual and customised pieces. Limited edition Cushla of Gullion Giclée Fine Art Prints are available to purchase on her website. These prints celebrate the beauty of the Irish landscape and capture the warmth, colour and texture of the original wool and silk paintings. The prints can also be mounted and are a perfect gift for those at home and abroad, with worldwide shipping available.