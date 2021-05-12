Armstrong and Orchard Lodge come 'Together with Music'

The Armstrong Primary School are taking part in an exciting newly launched programme called Together with Music (TwM).

It is an intergenerational network centred around connection, community and music! The aim is to link every care home in the UK with a local school or community group.

In these particularly challenging days, the school is delighted to be able to provide some positivity and joy through music to their local care home link, Orchard Lodge Care Home, Armagh.

This partnership will not only tackle loneliness and isolation of some of the most vulnerable in our community but will also encourage self-confidence, creativity and community spirit amongst the children who take part.