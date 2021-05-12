Canoe crews help clean up banks of the Braid

County Antrim Paddle Sport (CAPS) are asking the public ‘canoe help’ to clean up local river banks?

After a recent litter pick along the Braid River they managed to lift 6 refuse bags of general litter, three tyres, a plastic oil drum and piping, a bucket, and even a part of a low rider bike! These were then collected by Mid and East Antrim Council.

The evening was organised by club member Marion O’Dornan who ensured all safety guidelines were adhered to and it also gave the group a chance to meet and catch up after the various “lockdowns” which have prevented many of the usual paddle trips.

The sun made an appearance as the members started at The Mill and either paddled or walked along the banks of the River Braid with litter pickers in hand tidying this stretch on the Buttermilk Bridge Walk, Broughshane, Ballymena and finishing in the Playground Area Carpark.

Marion said: “We were surprised at the amount of litter along this small section of the river!”

However with the increasing numbers of people out in popular areas such as this, the Waterway Ireland, Leave No Trace Guidelines for Getting Outdoors Responsibly and Safely amid COVID 19, reminds the public to dispose of their waste properly and consist of the following:

To be considerate, maintaining social distancing.

Keep group sizes small and remember the 7 principles of Leave No Trace

1. Plan ahead and prepare

2. Be considerate to Others

3. Respect Farm Animals and Wildlife

4. Travel and camp on durable ground

5. Leave What You Find

6. Dispose of Waste Properly

7. Minimise the Effects of Fire

The younger members of the group also enjoyed the evening and are intending to use these litter pick events as part of their nationally recognised John Muir Award, which is an environmental award scheme focused on wild places and once restrictions are lifted they can continue on their Canoe Association Northern Ireland (CANI) Paddle Awards.

CAPS would also like to thank it’s members for taking part and to the Mid and East Antrim Council the loan of the litter pickers and providing the refuge bags. If you are interested in getting into the sport you can find contact details of your nearest club on www.cani.org.uk