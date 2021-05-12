LAST week was Children's Book Week, and although there is a set date between the 3rd to the 9th of May, children can celebrate it throughout the year.

The main goal of Children's Book Week is to spark an interest in reading and its many benefits. To create a spark, help encourage your child to read a book or, indeed, read for them. One of the most challenging obstacles is to find a book that will grab their interest and help develop a love for reading.

There is a mountain of books out there, and it can be difficult to select an age and interest appropriate level. The Book Trust has created a Great Book Guide, which is accessible through an online search. It is a fantastic resource that recommends exciting books for children of all ages.

National Share a Story Month

National Share a Story Month is also celebrated throughout May, and this year's theme is Myths, Magic and Mayhem. If you would like to immerse your family into magic and mythology style books this month, there is also an age-appropriate guide on The Federation of Children's Books website. In addition, there are competitions that children can enter focusing on this year's theme. They include a story starter and designing a poster competition that will appeal to aspiring young authors and illustrators.

You can celebrate and encourage reading at home using many strategies. Some of my favourites include creating a comfy reading corner or den where children can escape and divulge into a magical world. It is also important to read stories aloud, especially to younger children who may find it challenging to access storybooks. A great technique is to read aloud while the child follows with their finger, which helps build vocabulary and story structure. Finally, you can appeal to creative children by asking them to design a bookmark or create a new cover for a book that they have recently completed.

The Importance of Reading

One of the biggest obstacles to children's learning is their lack of vocabulary. There is no better way to build a repertoire of vocabulary than to read. Increased vocabulary will help children unlock barriers to understanding what they are reading or what is communicated to them. To emphasise with your child, imagine if you were sitting through an advanced lecture on Quantum Mechanics. If you did not have a background on the theory, you would undoubtedly switch off as you cannot understand what is being said. The same applies to children in learning; if they do not know what is being said, they will not interact, and this is one of the biggest causes of behavioural issues.

Reading with your child enables you to go on the adventure with them, and create bonding moments. It would be beneficial to create a reading routine, and you could go that extra mile by immersing yourself in characters using silly voices. When I deliver lessons, I enjoy nothing more than putting on silly voices and watching the joy it brings to children. It helps me connect with your inner child and brings back memories from my school days. Educational benefits aside, reading is one of the best relaxation techniques for adults and children and is an essential component of daily life.

Prevent Summer Learning Loss with Education Support Hub

Education Support Hub is now taking bookings for summer classes. It is important that children switch off over the break; however, I feel it is equally important to have a weekly top-up session so they will not lose their progress over the long duration of the summer holidays. Last year, many places were filled so please contact us early to avoid disappointment.

Education Support Hub provides assistance to help primary school children reach their full academic potential. Following a free assessment, your child's learning gaps and needs are identified, which will be communicated to you. They are then placed in a small group of similar academic ability. The small group dynamic helps mirror a classroom environment whilst encouraging some healthy competition! Each child is continually assessed throughout the session, immediately highlighting any areas of concern. We provide support for children from P3 - P7, including GL Transfer Test preparation.

Sessions are delivered by fully qualified teachers (Access NI cleared) through the online platform Zoom in the comfort of your own home. Zoom facilitates an interactive whiteboard, visual, audio and chat features. If you would like to hear more about current clients' experiences, check out our reviews on Facebook and Google.

Daniel Guiney

07513286626

Education Support Hub Founder

daniel@educationsupporthub.co.uk

www.educationsupporthub.co.uk