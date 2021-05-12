Newry Hotel approved

PLANNING permission has been granted for a 40-bedroom hotel in the centre of Newry.

The decision was made following a Planning Committee meeting of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The agenda item was proposed by Newry City SDLP Councillor, Cllr Gary Stokes.

The proposed Hotel faces both Hill Street and The Mall and the application was made by Mamboscope Developments Ltd, Belfast. The site at 90 Hill Street/ 10 The Mall currently

is occupied by Toners of Newry.

Both buildings are listed, and the existing form and fabric of the buildings will be retained.

The Planning Application sites change of use from existing retail/storage to 40-bedroom hotel with restaurant/ bar, gymnasium and coffee shop. Demolition of existing single storey infill and creation of four storey infill extension. It also includes reinstatement of existing window openings on the historic rear elevation.

The proposals include a restaurant on the ground floor adjacent to the reception which will front The Mall and a Coffee Shop fronting Hill Street. Bedrooms will occupy the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors with a gym on the 4th floor. Most rooms will be double en-suite.

Speaking after granting the permission Cllr Stokes thanked the officers for getting it through the system. "Great news for Newry Chair, I hope you'll agree, in these times, a new hotel for Newry, It's good news."