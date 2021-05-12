Pavement parking warnings

PAVEMENT parkimg warnings have been issued to a number of residents in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.

A policce spokesman said that officers in Ballymena North recently received a complaint with regards to regular occurrences of illegal parking in the Cushendall Road area of the town.

They added: “Police regularly advise motorists to refrain from illegal parking.

“Obstructive parking means that other road users and pedestrians can be faced with unnecessary dangers, creating a greater risk of harm or injury to them and other road users.

“If police notice any illegal parking in an area, advice and warnings will be given to offenders to help promote community safety and reduce the number of possible casualties on our roads.

“ If the problem persists, the use of fixed penalty notices and possible prosecution will be considered.”