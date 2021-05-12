'Selling houses and creating homes' for 30 successful years

Established by Peter Hillen and David Hanna back in May 1991, from humble beginnings, Hanna Hillen Estates has established itself as a major contributor to the success and wellbeing of the Greater Newry and Banbridge Property Sectors.

Sited on the Hill Street / Kildare Street corner of the City, Team Hanna Hillen Estates occupies generously appointed premises from which to deliver an extensive Residential and Commercial Property Consultancy Service that both new and long standing Customers can truly depend on.

Under the very able management of Ian Hall (Chartered Surveyor), the accomplished Team is resolutely committed to upholding its embedded ethos of ‘selling houses and creating homes’ – always in a professional and caring manner.

The past 30 years has seen the Partners and the Staff accomplish many achievements – be that through good times or challenging times – in any event, much was accomplished without a great deal of fuss.

As Hanna Hillen Estates enters its Fourth Decade the team would wish to record their sincere thanks of everyone to the very many customers who have entrusted them with their Property Decisions over those 30 years.