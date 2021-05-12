Super Sam's fund raiser for N.I. Children's Hospice!

SAM McBride took part in the #Captain Tom 100 Challenge and raised over £1,200 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The 11-year-old, who has complex health problems, initially planned 100 steps a day, but went on to pace his way to a stunning 4,122!

With proud mum Elaine by his side Sam, sporting his new Piedro boots, which support his ankles, and feet, set off on his money raising mission.

“Like Captain Sir Tom Moore, Sam wanted to push himself and try his very best for the place that he loves,” outlined mum Elaine.

During April 30-May 3, Sam intended walking 100 steps a day.

But he really smashed his target and ended up with over 4000 for the entire mission.

“Sam’s participation in the #Captain Tom 100 challenge has blown us all away,” said a delighted mum Elaine. “We thought 100 steps a day would be sufficient, but Sam wasn’t having any of it!”

During the pandemic Sam’s mobility has suffered and unfortunately he is not as independent on his feet as he has been.

The aim of the #Captain Tom 100 was to encourage people to fund raise for a charity of their choice, based around 100, while remembering and celebrating the wonderful Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised so much money for the NHS last year.

Meanwhile, Sam attends the Children’s Hospice, while his mum Elaine is a committed member of the Ballymena Hospice Support Group.

They both love to support and fund raise for this vital service for many local families in the Ballymena area and across Northern Ireland.

“All money raised is going to the NI Children’s Hospice, an amazing charity that provides care, support, advice and respite for many children with life limiting or life threatening conditions, and their families. Your donations will provide hours of specialist care, provide a respite stay for a family in need and provide invaluable support to those families who have lost a little one,” said Elaine.

“Thank you for supporting our Sam!”

Sam is cared for by the Hospice and appreciates everything they do for him.

He is spoiled rotten when he stays and enjoys his time with his friends and all the amazing staff.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, the only service of its kind in the Province, cares for over 370 babies, children and young people each year atits dedicated Children's in-patient unit - Horizon House and in their local communities through their Specialist Community Nursing Team.

Their work also extends to families, supporting them from the point of diagnosis right through to the grieving period after bereavement.

Mum Elaine has set up a Giving Page and keeps supporters up to date on her Facebook page, with daily videos and information.

“The words of encouragement and the donations made Sam’s fund raising event a huge success. I thank everyone for their encouragement and support,” emphasised Elaine.

“Sam is a special wee man that has touched the hearts of many, he is determined and definitely likes to do things his way. We are very, very proud of him.”

If you would like to support Sam and the NI Children’s Hospice by making a donation, you can still access his page at https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/sams100steps