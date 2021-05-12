How and where to get your vaccine jab

Here’s a reminder of how and where to get your COVID-19 vaccination.

Every vaccine represents a step forward, a step already taken by almost a million people here in Northern Ireland.

By getting vaccinated you will not only be protecting yourself and others but also helping to accelerate the pace at which we can reclaim the freedoms we all took for granted and have missed so much.

A new Northern Ireland advertising campaign has been launched this week to encourage eligible people to book their jabs. Its message is: “Every vaccination brings us closer, together”

* Anyone 40 or over can book their first vaccine dose at the Vaccination Centre at the SSE Arena or at more than 300 participating pharmacies across Northern Ireland where they will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

* People aged 30-39 can book their first dose appointments at the other regional Trust vaccination centres across Northern Ireland. These are Foyle Arena/Omagh Leisure Centre/Lakeland Forum/South Lake Craigavon/Seven Towers Ballymena/ RVH in Belfast.

Vaccines supplies are likely to be limited over a number of weeks, so people awaiting their jab are asked to be patient. Be assured your turn will come.

Booking your vaccine involves a few simple steps.

* If possible, booking should be done online at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Where they will be able to book an appointment and get detailed information on the options in terms of vaccine and setting.

* However, where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Following the latest advice from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), people aged under 40 will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech in NI through the regional Trust vaccination centres.

People aged under 40 may still make an informed choice to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, for instance where no alternative vaccine is available, or where someone has an appointment booked for vaccination in the coming days and may prefer not to reschedule to receive an alternative vaccine.

Anyone of any age who has received an AstraZeneca first dose should proceed with their second dose of AstraZeneca. That’s unless they have had clinical advice not to do so. Second doses provide longer and stronger protection against the virus.

The JCVI has stated clearly that there have been no safety concerns identified for blood clots/low platelet count associated with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.