Police appealing for information over Dunloy aggravated burglary

DETECTIVES are continuing to appeal for information in relation to an aggravated burglary which took place in Dunloy last year.



Detective Inspector McKenna said: “At around 10:50pm on Christmas Eve 2020 it was reported that three masked men forced their way into a property in Moyan Road.

"A man in his 50s was assaulted and left with injuries that required hospital treatment.

"During this brutal attack the man was cable tied and punched around the face and head, leaving him with cuts and bruises to his body and an eye injury.



“Our enquiries are continuing regarding this attack, which left the victim terrified. As it occurred on Christmas Eve, there may have been people in the area who witnessed suspicious activity at the time of the incident.

"This was a time for families to look forward to the festivities ahead but three masked men left a man in a traumatised state.



“We are continuing to investigate the motive surrounding this assault and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Moyan Road area between 10:30pm and 10:45pm on Christmas Eve to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1948 24/02/20.

"A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”