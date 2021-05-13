Newry Chamber leading the way in pathway for growth

NEWRY Chamber of Commerce and Trade is leading the way in helping businesses to plan a pathway for growth and recovery by bringing back its Small Business Conference programme for 2021.

The ‘Northern Ireland Small Business Conference’ was a sell out in 2019 and is coming back, virtually, on Thursday 24th June 2021. It will be bigger and better than ever and is completely free to attend.

Supported by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) the virtual conference is accessible to businesses, small and medium sized from anywhere, not just the Greater Newry area.

The programme will include a keynote address on the overall economic outlook for Northern Ireland from Richard Ramsey, Chief Economist for Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank.

Emma Mullen, President of Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade said, “It is so important for recovery that we provide a really practical programme for attendees. The majority of the content will be delivered through smaller workshop sessions on a range of topics from marketing and sales to finance and procurement. Led by industry experts the workshops will address some of the most pressing issues our members have identified as being important for recovery. This includes investing in digital media, pitching for and procuring public and private tenders and accessing finance and support.”

Emma continued, “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and FSB. Without their support we could not run this, not to be missed conference, free of charge, which makes it accessible to all businesses.”

Laura Devlin, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said, “We are delighted to support Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade with the NI Small Business Conference. This conference was a sell-out success in 2019 and we have no doubt that it will attract a capacity crowd again, on its return in 2021. Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is very proud of how resilient our local business community has been in the face of adversity, over the last 12 months. It is important that we work together, in the public and private sectors, to deliver economic recovery and to support local businesses.”

Brendan Kearney, Regional Chair of FSB in NI added, “This is a fantastic conference programme for small and medium sized businesses who may be struggling to get back on track after the upheaval of the past 12 months. The mix of keynote addresses and workshops will have something for everyone, and we would strongly encourage all businesses to get involved. FSB is at the heart of driving recovery in Northern Ireland, and we are glad to partner with organisations such as Newry Chamber on delivering this commitment.”

The Northern Ireland Small Business Conference will take place virtually on Thursday 24th June from 9am-1pm. Places are limited in the workshops and as the conference is free to attend, early booking is advisable. To book your free place please log onto Newrychamber.com.