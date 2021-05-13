State of paths 'a problem which will only get worse'

SEVERAL Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough councillors have expressed their concerns about the state of the borough’s footpaths and council’s role in their maintenance.

The matter was raised at April’s full council meeting and follows a letter from the Department for Infrastructure’s Roads Service noting council is responsible for the detritus on footways and roads and their general cleaning.

“With regard to detritus and cleaning of footways and roads, our view is this is a council responsibility under the Litter Order,” reads the letter.

“That said, I would be happy to arrange a meeting to discuss this further and explore if there is the potential to work together in a collaborative manner to maximise the benefit for the public.”

Addressing this correspondence, Councillor Sam Nicholson said he would like to see officers attempt to tackle this issue as soon as possible.

“I would like to see officers come up with some proposals as to how we are going to deal with this,” said Councillor Nicholson.

“We are at the time of year now where things are starting to grow rapidly and the problem will only get worse.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson said a further meeting would be required to determine who is responsible for what.

“I am uncomfortable with this response from Roads Service,” said Alderman Wilson.

“I know for example of some users of the footpath between Tandragee and Portadown who are no longer able to use the footpath as drop kerbs have been removed and not replaced,” said Alderman Wilson.

“I think there is a lack of clarity around who is responsible for what exactly and I think we will all need to sit down and eke out who is responsible for what.”

Alderman Sydney Anderson said the only positive he could take from this response was the Department’s offering of a meeting to discuss working together to address these issues.

“If that is the case, maybe we could work with the Roads Service and come to a place that when we are out cleaning footpaths and kerbs, there is recognition of the potential danger to our staff,” he said.

In response to this, council’s strategic director Mark Parkinson explained the local authority already works closely with the Department on a number of these issues.

“We work closely with DfI Roads,” said Mr Parkinson.

“The work that is going on at present, concerning litter picking on the roads, is going on alongside DfI and using the DfI contractor.

“Taking a broader view, I think we have quite a good relationship with DfI at the moment. Having said that, I think this letter does raise some questions and further discussions would be beneficial.”

Councillor Paul Berry said while there is clearly some concern about Roads Service’s role, he believes council has more to do as well.

“I don’t think our hands are clean with regards to this matter to be quite honest,” said Councillor Berry.

“In legacy councils there had been arrangements over the years with various councils and DfI at various locations that would have required cleaning regularly.

“One example is the Armagh Road in Tandragee. In periods of bad weather the leaves constantly blocked the gutter and there was a joint agreement between council and Roads Service that we would get the sweeper out and keep it clear because of the flood risk.

“We reneged on continuing that arrangement, so it is important to call ourselves out before we call others out.

“Having said that, I think there is an urgent need for a clear joined-up approach.

“So instead of throwing the ball back and forward, lets get round the table and thrash this out.”