Tuned in Waveney crew rescue birds from nest in discarded TV set

The Waveney Road Household Recycling Centre Team and Assistant Waste Supervisor Trevor McIlhagga, are feeling chirpy after helping to rescue three little birds who had taken up residence in a discarded TV set brought onto the site!

Thanks to the quick actions of the Council Officers, there was a ‘flappy’ ending for the feathered friends, who were safely transported from the Ballymena waste facility to the Debbie Doolittle Animal Sanctuary in Dundrod.

The birds certainly had an arduous day, but are now nesting comfortably in the hands of an expert in their new nursery.

Mayor, Councillor Peter Johnston, congratulated all those involved in the rescue operation.

“Well done to the caring Waveney Road Waste Team and our Ballymena Assistant Waste Supervisor, who were unflappable in their efforts to ensure the safety of the three newborn chicks.

“Our hard working staff have shown great commitment in spite of the many challenges of the last twelve months, and I would like to commend them for their actions on this occasion.”

To note: the Wildlife and Natural Environment (NI) Act 2011 protects nesting birds and it is an offence under this legislation to disturb nesting birds, their chicks, nests or eggs at any time of the year.