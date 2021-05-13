Bid to revitalise River Blackwater

A Torrent councillor has called for Mid-Ulster District to arrange a meeting with all interested parties to discuss the revitalisation of an area of the River Blackwater.

Speaking at Mid-Ulster District Council’s meeting, Councillor Malachy Quinn said he would like to see Council focusing on improving the number and quality of amenities at the Ferry Cycle Bridge.

The bridge, which at present belongs to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, was constructed especially for the route of the Lough Neagh Loughshore Trail.

Speaking about the area, Cllr Quinn said more needed to be done on both sides of the bridge and urged council officers to discuss the matter with their ABC counterparts and all interested parties.

