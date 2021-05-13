Big Pedal

Big Pedal

AUGHNACLOY Primary School recently took part in The Big Pedal 2021 competition.

This annual competition is organised by Sustrans, and coordinated in school by Mrs Sharon Loane.

Pupils, staff and family members took part by walking, cycling or scooting to school over a two-week period.

There was a fantastic response from parents and children from Aughnacloy Primary  School and as a result Aughnacloy Primary School’s overall position in the competition, based on their average daily score, was: 14th place in the UK, 5th place in Northern Ireland and 3rd place in the South-West.

Fantastic results – well done to everyone involved!

 

See this week's Tyrone Courier for a full page of photos

Click on this link for digital epaper version of this week's Courier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130