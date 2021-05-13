Omagh mum fundraiser raises close to £140k in 48 hours

AN Omagh mother-of-three who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer has almost doubled her fundraising target of £70,000 to fly to Mexico for alternative treatment.

Jemma McGowan, 27, was given the nightmare news that her chemotherapy would be stopped after medics found new tumours in her pelvic area and pubic bone on Monday.

After researching alternative therapy to try and prolong her life, she is planning to travel to Mexico - but she needs at least £70,000 to do so.

On Thursday morning, over £137,000 had been raised on her Go Fund Me page.

In an update, Jemma said: "My husband Clive and I have been just so overwhelmed by the generosity of family and friends and the whole community over the past few days.

"It really has brought a sense of hope back to me since I got my scan results on Monday, to have not only achieved my target figure but surpassed it by an insane amount - my miracle.

"I have received thousands of messages from people that are in similar situations, people that have battled and are winning as well as family members of the unlucky victims of this indiscriminate disease.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has donated, shared my story and prayed for me and my family, I am truly blessed to have had this unimaginable support in such a short period of time.

"Hopefully in the next few days I will know a timeframe of the next stage of my journey."

To donate to this great cause, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-prolong-jemmas-life