£32 million boost for Greenmount

SOUTH Antrim MP Paul Girvan MP has said he is ‘delighted’ that Greenmount College in Antrim is to benefit from an investment of £32 million.

The cash will be put to good use, underpinning the future sustainable growth of the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

Mr Girvan highlighted the importance of the argi-food sector to the local economy in South Antrim and reiterated his determination to ensure this flourishing industry continues to be supported.

“Greenmount College is a vital asset here in South Antrim, supporting the continued growth of our local economy and ensuring Northern Ireland continues to lead on the world stage in the agri-food sector,” he said,

“This investment will deliver well-designed facilities which will meet the needs of students, staff and the industry to ensure that Northern Ireland remains firmly a market leader in this industry.

“Greenmount Campus has helped deliver major economic success, but it is vital that we continue to invest in this area, to ensure we can adapt and overcome the challenges of tomorrow.

“I am hugely proud of the role that Greenmount plays and I know that with this investment, South Antrim will continue to be the economic heart of this vital industry for Northern Ireland.”