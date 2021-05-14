Aiken falls on his sword

SO former submariner Steve Aiken’s tenure at the helm of the Ulster Unionist Party is over.

The South Antrim MLA blamed the UUP’s failure to break the Democratic Unionist’s grip on power for his decision to go - and the military man insisted that the buck stopped squarely with him.

With the DUP poised to select their new leader this week, he took the ‘difficult’ decision to call a changing of the guard within his own party too.

Who would have guessed that the low-key commemorations to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland would see unionism sailing without a rudder?

But in a magnanimous statement yesterday, Mr Aiken said the UUP were ‘not breaking through’ so he felt compelled to put party over his own ambitions.

The party, for decades the dominant force in NI politics, had ‘not been working as well as it should be’.

A virtual meeting of the party's ruling executive will be held tonight (Tuesday) to discuss the leadership process.

Mr Aiken had been in charge since November 2019 - and he will remain in place until a successor is found.

The successful candidate faces the daunting twin task of unifying the party, as well as clawing into the DUP’s lead in the polls ahead of next year’s elections.

Before then, unionism needs to ‘get its act together’, said Mr Aiken who conceded that the decision to go was a ‘bittersweet moment’..

“I am, however, self-aware enough to realise that our party, despite our strengths, is not breaking through,” he said.

“I am also very aware of my limitations. And despite the successes over the last 19 months, I realise that a change of leadership is needed.”

In a statement, he added: “I have taken this difficult decision because more than ever, unionism and those in Northern Ireland who believe in the union, need a clear political voice.

“In looking ahead, I believe there is a place for a strong, progressive and inclusive Unionist party, one that can deliver hope over fear, and good government, rather than the endless posturing and bickering that goes on in our government today.

“A Party that expounds what is best about our United Kingdom, that puts the future of our children, our health service, revitalising our economy and helps take leadership in dealing with the very real threats of the climate emergency before us.

“A party that helped build this new peaceful Northern Ireland and a party that not only supports the Belfast Agreement - but was the co-author of the peace we enjoy today.

“That Party is the Ulster Unionist Party.

“Our Party has delivered for the people of Northern Ireland, for many years and in the Centenary of Northern Ireland continues to do what is right - not just for Unionists, but for everyone.”