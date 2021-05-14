Beautyspots vital for the future

LOCAL nature attractions, including Randalstown Forest and Lough Neagh, have been highlighted in a new cross-cutting environmental and economic policy document, the Alliance Green New Deal.

South Antrim MLA John Blair said the reason the Alliance Party highlighted these beautyspots as they prepared locally for the launch of the Green New Deal document, was due to the significance forests play in reducing carbon emissions and the benefit of loughs for aquatic life and recreation.

“Inland waterways are critical for freshwater biodiversity and are increasingly recognised for their role in ecosystem service delivery,” he said.

“As the largest body of inland water on these islands, Lough Neagh has massive biodiversity relevance and hosts a wealth of unique species and habitats.”

And it is a similar story for the vast swathes of woodland in the Borough.

“Local forests such as those at Randalstown and Tardree also play significant roles in tackling the climate crisis including sequestrating carbon, as well as offering excellent outdoor recreational opportunities.”

The Environment spokesperson for the Party added: “This major policy document is designed to tackle not only the climate emergency but a range of issues to help bring an economic and social transformation for Northern Ireland as we seek to recover from COVID-19.

“I welcome the positive reaction we have had to those in the environmental sector and across the community, including from local constituents in South Antrim.

“Alliance remains determined to progress the matters addressed in Green New Deal during the remainder of the current Assembly mandate and also into the new Assembly, due to be elected in May 2022.

“Hopefully we will have an increased team of Alliance MLAs to deliver these priorities.”