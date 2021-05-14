Borough's new Centenary Woods 'will leave lasting legacy' - Mayor

THE council has planted hundreds of trees to commemorate 100-years pf Northern Ireland.

Centenary Woods at both Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill were opened this week by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery as part of the Borough’s programme of events to mark the historic anniversary..

Massereene Centenary Wood, located in Antrim Castle Gardens is made up of approximately 400 trees and Mossley Mill Centenary Wood at Mossley Mill, is comprised of 1,100 trees.

Both woods have been funded by the Department of Agriculture’s Small Woodland Grant Scheme and are made up from native species such as Oak, Hazel, Rowan and Hawthorn.

The Mayor said it was ‘fitting’ that on Monday the creation of Northern Ireland was marked by the formation of two new woodlands ‘which will do so much for our future environmental prosperity, so vital in this time of climate change’.

Councillor Montgomery also made a special pledge in the Centenary Charter.

“As a Council, we aim to make life better for the people of The Borough and encourage their contribution to the success of Northern Ireland for the next 100 years,” he said.

“In doing so we will strive to improve their economic, social, educational and environmental prospects in the future.”

The Mayor added “I am honoured as First Citizen of this Borough to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland, a place I am proud to call home, by opening the Massereene and Mossley Mill Centenary Woods.

“Both these projects will leave a lasting legacy as we move beyond the first 100 years of Northern Ireland toward a bright and prosperous future for all citizens in Northern Ireland and in particular our Borough.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell joined the Mayor later that eveningto light a beacon at Macedon Point, Hazelbank and the Motte at Antrim Castle Gardens.

“The beacon is symbolic of hope for a bright future for all in Northern Ireland.”

Antrim Civic Centre, Ballyclare Town Hall Clock Face and Mossley Mill also lit up red to mark the ‘momentous day’.