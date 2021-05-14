Family makes yet another poignant plea for information over death of Antrim teenager

The family of an Antrim teenager found dead on the banks of the Six Mile Water have again made an emotional plea for information about what happened to her in the days before she passed away.

Shona Gillan (18), one of nine children, left her mother's home in Valiant Court in Antrim on Wednesday, March 3.

Her body was found by a dog walker on the morning of Saturday March 6 in a shallow stretch of the Six Mile Water near Riverside.

While the police have said there was nothing suspicious about Shona’s death, her family have growing concerns about the circumstances.

They have made a number of allegations about the state of her body when it was recovered and claim that her phone was answered by a mystery male before being turned off, days before she was found.

In the latest statement, Shona’s sister Amy Reid said: “Nine long weeks ago our family got the call that our baby sister was found dead...the call I wouldn’t wish on anyone to ever recieve, until you have you will never understand the pain.

“Nine weeks of waking up and battling through every day, knowing that I could possibly be passing individuals who were with her on her last movements or holding information.

“The information is out there, please bring it forward to the police.

“Put yourself into our shoes, Shona was a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a niece, a granddaughter, a cousin, and a friend.

“She was the baby of our family, even though she was 18 a few months before she was only a teen.

“Imagine one day your loved one leaves home and never comes back again with no explanation as to why, you have to identify your baby sister at the scene, you have to lay your baby sister to her resting place with no idea as to what has happened or how she died.

“The pain and the heartache is absolutely unbearable as the days go on.

“Let me remind you, Antrim is a very very small town!

“One that normally talks a lot.

“So next time you hear something, think about where your loyalty lies and how an 18 year old girl with her whole life ahead of her, in our community has died, in strange circumstances, you’re holding onto information that could be the missing piece.

“If you do anything today after reading this, do the right thing and make the right call...if you know anything at all surrounding Shona’s death, or her last movements, pass it onto the police and give forward the information.

“101 is completely confidential and kept anonymous they don’t have to know your name.

“Enough is enough.”