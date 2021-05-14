Lidl plans new £4m concept store in Omagh

Lidl has submitted plans to create a new, state-of-the-art concept store at its existing site on James Street, Omagh, as part of £4 million investment which will add 15 additional new retail jobs this year. The modernisation plans will also support a further 200 jobs during construction and development.

Located at the busy junction of Dromore Road and James Street, the store will occupy an entire space of 2,205 sq. metres – more than double the size of its existing store – which will include an expansive sales floor of 1,420 sq. metres.

The planning application lodged with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will see the demolition of a neighbouring pub and private dwelling to make way for the expansion on a site that will also incorporate a125-space car park with two electric vehicle charging points and new, complementary landscaping.

Construction plans encompass Lidl Northern Ireland’s bold ‘concept’ design which prioritises sustainability, spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, employee and baby-changing facilities which will dramatically enhance a high-quality shopping experience. The site will also include a large warehouse and improved employee welfare facilities.

The application follows an extensive local consultation of the plans undertaken in September 2020 which was positively received by local representatives and the wider community.

Conor Boyle, regional director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to confirm plans for a replacement store in Omagh which will see the existing store at James Street in the town double in size to provide a dramatically-enhanced shopping experience and new jobs for the area.

"Centrally located in the west of the region, the Omagh store serves a burgeoning and thriving community base and is conveniently positioned next to the A5 which is a major primary route and commuter corridor. As a major investor in our communities and in our local economy, the Omagh store is an important location for us, and I am thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to the local area as part of this multimillion-pound investment.

"We hope to receive planning permission for the site in the coming weeks and we look forward to opening the brand new, state-of-the-art Lidl store later this year, bringing shoppers even more choice of quality products at unbeatable value."